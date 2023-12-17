MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MCR stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,910,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,647,000 after purchasing an additional 247,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 281,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

