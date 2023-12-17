MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of MCR stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
