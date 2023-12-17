MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0197 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MGF opened at $3.21 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 117,025 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 38,144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Further Reading

