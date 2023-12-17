MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0197 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MGF opened at $3.21 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
