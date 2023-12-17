MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE CXE opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $3.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 71.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 73.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

