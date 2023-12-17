MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMUGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.

Insider Transactions at MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,135.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,329,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,920,813.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,513 shares of company stock worth $57,059.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

