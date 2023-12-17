MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,135.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,329,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,920,813.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,513 shares of company stock worth $57,059.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.