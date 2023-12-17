MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.
Insider Transactions at MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,135.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,329,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,920,813.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,513 shares of company stock worth $57,059.
Institutional Trading of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.