MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0141 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance
CIF opened at $1.70 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
