MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0141 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance

CIF opened at $1.70 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.