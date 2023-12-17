MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MIN stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $2.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24,958 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

