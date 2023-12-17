MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MIN stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $2.97.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
