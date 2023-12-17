MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CXH stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,203 shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $29,505.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 908,783 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,656.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 40.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $248,000.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.