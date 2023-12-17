MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of MMT stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40.
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
