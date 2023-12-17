MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MMT stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 458,439 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 58,799 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248,978 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $981,000. 17.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

