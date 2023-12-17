MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MFM opened at $5.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $5.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

