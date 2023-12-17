MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 29th

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFM. Creative Planning acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,638 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.