MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0354 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
MFS Special Value Trust Stock Performance
MFS Special Value Trust stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03.
Institutional Trading of MFS Special Value Trust
About MFS Special Value Trust
MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Special Value Trust
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.