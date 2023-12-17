MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0354 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

MFS Special Value Trust Stock Performance

MFS Special Value Trust stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03.

Institutional Trading of MFS Special Value Trust

About MFS Special Value Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFV. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 137,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

