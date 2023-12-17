Michael Garrett Acquires 5,000 Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) insider Michael Garrett purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $14,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,601.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Inotiv Stock Up 1.3 %

Inotiv stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $80.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Inotiv from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inotiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inotiv by 230.8% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 108,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 76,044 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv during the second quarter worth $100,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Inotiv by 10.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,660,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,910 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Inotiv by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 154,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv during the third quarter worth $46,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

