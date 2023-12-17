Michelle Catherine Ressler Sells 9,400 Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX) Stock

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michelle Catherine Ressler sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$14,194.00.
Real Brokerage Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$435.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.98. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.14.
About Real Brokerage
