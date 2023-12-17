Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,311,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,140,303. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.17. The company has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $82.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

