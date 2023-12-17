Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $393.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $370.73 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 937 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

