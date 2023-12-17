MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Purchased by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,590,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $4,243,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,822.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total value of $323,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $4,243,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,822.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,397,085. Insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MicroStrategy stock opened at $570.41 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $132.56 and a 12-month high of $599.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.18 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $465.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $554.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

