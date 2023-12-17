Microvast’s (MVST) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Microvast Stock Down 5.5 %

MVST stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $379.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microvast has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.11 million. Microvast had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Microvast will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 1,000,000 shares of Microvast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Microvast by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 66,606 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Microvast by 556.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 135,971 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Microvast by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 504,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 242,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $1,259,000. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the United States, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

