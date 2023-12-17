Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Short Interest Update

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 824,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $3.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.56. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.37%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,688,000 after acquiring an additional 560,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,648,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,491,000 after acquiring an additional 74,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,125,000 after acquiring an additional 592,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,054,000 after acquiring an additional 239,384 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $543,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

