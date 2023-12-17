Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as low as C$0.38. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 19,700 shares traded.

Midland Exploration Trading Up 9.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.94 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.22.

About Midland Exploration

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds 100% interest in 460 claims covering an area of approximately 260 square kilometers located in the Abitibi region between the towns of Amos and Matagami.

