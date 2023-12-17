MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 84,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on MOFG shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MidWestOne Financial Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group
MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MOFG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,333. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $413.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.98.
MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 44.70%.
About MidWestOne Financial Group
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.
