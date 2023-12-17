MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $317.48

Shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 317.48 ($3.99) and traded as high as GBX 326.50 ($4.10). MIGO Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 326.50 ($4.10), with a volume of 47,889 shares traded.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 317.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 320.37. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of £76.89 million, a PE ratio of -932.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at MIGO Opportunities Trust

In related news, insider Richard Davidson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £31,300 ($39,291.99). Insiders own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

