MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.92

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $1.95. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 17,327 shares changing hands.

MIND C.T.I. Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $38.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.74.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of MIND C.T.I.

About MIND C.T.I.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 182.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 216.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, development, marketing, supports, implements, and operation of billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging.

