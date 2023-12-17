MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.92

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $1.95. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 17,327 shares changing hands.
MIND C.T.I. Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $38.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.74.
MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of MIND C.T.I.
About MIND C.T.I.
MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, development, marketing, supports, implements, and operation of billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging.
