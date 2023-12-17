Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Short Interest Update

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Minerva Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Minerva stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484. Minerva has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $11.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00.

About Minerva

Minerva SA produces and sells fresh meat, livestock, and by-products in South America and internationally. The company is also involved in slaughtering, deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

