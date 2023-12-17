MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Trading 4.2% Higher

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 20,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 328,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

MingZhu Logistics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

Institutional Trading of MingZhu Logistics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MingZhu Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MingZhu Logistics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MingZhu Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.