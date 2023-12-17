Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the November 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVO traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.21. 585,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,497. Mission Produce has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $3,003,339.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,842,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,604,438.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 638.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 37.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

