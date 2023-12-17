Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the November 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Mission Produce Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVO traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.21. 585,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,497. Mission Produce has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $3,003,339.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,842,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,604,438.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
About Mission Produce
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
