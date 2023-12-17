Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 493,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 414,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 145.0 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance
Mitsui Fudosan stock remained flat at $24.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mitsui Fudosan has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $24.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
