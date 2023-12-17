Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 493,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 414,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 145.0 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance

Mitsui Fudosan stock remained flat at $24.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mitsui Fudosan has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $24.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

