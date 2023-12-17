MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 113 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ANSYS by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in ANSYS by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.2 %

ANSS stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $295.47. 1,413,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,013. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Profile



ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

