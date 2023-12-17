MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 118 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $749,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,354,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,354,239.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,660 shares of company stock worth $25,583,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $4.08 on Friday, reaching $633.31. The company had a trading volume of 857,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,714. The company’s fifty day moving average is $510.26 and its 200-day moving average is $509.76. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.63 and a 1-year high of $647.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

