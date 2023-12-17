MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 210 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.70. 141,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,252. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.95. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

