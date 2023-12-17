MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE EW traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,292,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,338,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,987. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company's stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

