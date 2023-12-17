MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MSCI traded down $10.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $531.58. 643,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,184. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $450.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.92.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.