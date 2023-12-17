MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 133 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pool were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Pool by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.

Pool Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $392.40. 726,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,266. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $295.95 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. Pool’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.84%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

