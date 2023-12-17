MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 26 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,180.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $4.23 on Friday, reaching $2,271.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,994. The company has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,066.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,006.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,346.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

