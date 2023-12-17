MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 331 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,872,887,000 after purchasing an additional 82,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $1,758,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,364,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,118. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,717,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.76. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.88 and a fifty-two week high of $279.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

