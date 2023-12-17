MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 94,465 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,465 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up 3.6% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.51% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $12,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $122,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST remained flat at $50.76 on Friday. 461,610 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

