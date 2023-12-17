MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 4,789 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 93,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of RTX by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,196,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

