MJP Associates Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,739,000 after buying an additional 464,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,652,000 after purchasing an additional 257,665 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,525,000 after purchasing an additional 89,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.63. 8,742,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,845. The stock has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average of $90.83. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.