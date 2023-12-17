MJP Associates Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.74. 1,021,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,803. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.71 and its 200-day moving average is $194.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $213.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

