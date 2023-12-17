MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,912,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,669,000 after buying an additional 37,939 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

LPLA stock traded down $4.94 on Friday, reaching $209.89. 1,508,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,381. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $257.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.