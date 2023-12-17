MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 30.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 55.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $200.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,057,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,195. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.27.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

