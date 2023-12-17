MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,327,000 after purchasing an additional 925,547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 553,723 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $20,218,000. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $20,578,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,334. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

