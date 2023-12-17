MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $260,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Diageo were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($37.03) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Down 2.0 %

DEO traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.85. 1,229,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,428. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

