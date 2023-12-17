MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $272,000 Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 26.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 75,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 75.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 636,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,570,000 after buying an additional 274,627 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth $16,663,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in Fortive by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 40,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.08. 5,691,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,040. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.73%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

