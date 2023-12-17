MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $355,000 Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 21.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after buying an additional 224,108 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $291,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 53,502 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $2,607,687.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,644,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,598,047.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 53,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $2,607,687.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,644,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,598,047.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,152 shares of company stock worth $9,848,546. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.25. 2,171,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,998. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. Research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Further Reading

