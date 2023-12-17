MJP Associates Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 767.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 66,724 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 178.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.00. 2,637,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,349. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

