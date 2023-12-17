MJP Associates Inc. ADV Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 394.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 356.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 221,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,585. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

