MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New $305,000 Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.12. 4,758,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,265. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $91.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

