MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Gartner by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,088,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.25.

Gartner Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $9.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $444.42. 1,344,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,859. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $469.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,686 shares of company stock worth $34,523,235 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

