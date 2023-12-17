MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 345 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,609,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,377. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.88. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

