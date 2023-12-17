MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 638 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.37. 7,990,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,838,489. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.91. The company has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $130.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

